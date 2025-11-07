With 8 Million Users Globally, Starlink Likely Seventh Largest Fixed U.S. ISP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 — SpaceX said Wednesday it surpassed 8 million active customers worldwide, a 14 percent increase in just over two months as the company’s Starlink internet service continues to expand its low-Earth orbit satellite network.

The company announced the milestone in a Wednesday, Nov. 5, post on X , saying it now provides high-speed internet across more than 150 countries and territories. “Starlink is connecting more than 8 [million] active customers with high-speed internet,” the post said.

Starlink’s figure reflects a global total, not a U.S. count. However, if the proportion of U.S. to global subscribers has stayed constant over the past three months, the company is now the seventh largest ISP in the country serving fixed subscribers, according to Broadband Breakfast’s tabulation:

A SpaceX web page said that in July 2025 the company had more than 2 million subscribers in the U.S., and more than 6 million subscribers globally.

Projecting that one-third ratio of U.S. to global subscribers out upon the new 8 million global total would net the company 2.6 million subscriber in the U.S.

That would rank Starlink seventh in fixed broadband subscriptions in the U.S., behind Comcast (31.4 million), Charter Communications (29.8 million), AT&T (14.5 million), Verizon (13.2 million), T-Mobile (8.9 million) and Frontier (3.3 million). A 2.6 million total would place Starling ahead of Lumen, with 2.5 million subscribers.

Broadband Breakfast’s Fixed Broadband Subscribers by Technology Type (available to Breakfast Club Members), totals the number of fiber, cable, DSL/copper and fixed wireless subscribers, on a quarterly basis.

Cable remains the dominant broadband technology in the United States, accounting for more than 60 million connections at Comcast and Charter combined. Fiber continues to expand as AT&T, Verizon, and Frontier accelerate new construction, while fixed wireless access from Verizon and T-Mobile remains the fastest-growing category.

Mobile subscriptions are not tabulated on the fixed broadband subscription chart.

Starlink spans 150 countries

Starlink’s service now spans more than 150 countries, offering coverage in areas unreachable by terrestrial networks. The company has supported emergency communications in Ukraine since 2022 and continues expanding across Africa, South America, and Asia.

Orbital data compiled by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell show Starlink had 8,861 satellites in orbit as of Nov. 6, out of more than 10,200 launched. His publicly available database, Jonathan’s Space Pages , lists 8,845 satellites as operational in orbit.

SpaceX holds Federal Communications Commission authorization for up to 12,000 satellites. With nearly 9,000 satellites in operation and millions of global customers, Starlink represents the largest active satellite constellation ever deployed.