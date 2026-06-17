Xfinity Launches Same-Day Delivery for Internet Equipment
More than 700 retail locations will support customers getting connected the same day they enroll.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – Xfinity customers can now receive internet equipment within hours through a same-day pickup and delivery service.
Comcast’s internet service provider announced the feature in 20 select markets Tuesday, allowing customers to pick up Gateway Wi-Fi equipment at 700 stores nationwide on the day they sign up or get same-day delivery.
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