5G Home Internet Competition Linked To Lower Cable Prices, CTIA Study Says
Competition from 5G is the driver, wireless association says
Akshaya Krishnan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 - As millions of American consumers already know, 5G Home Broadband service is pushing down cable broadband prices.
A new study commissioned by wireless industry group Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association says the arrival of 5G-based home internet services lowered cable broadband prices by as much as 17 percent from 2023 to 2025 in local U.S. markets.
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