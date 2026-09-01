AI and Robotics Drive an IPO Boom in China as Shein Lists in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2026 (AP) — Chinese markets are booming with new public stock offerings, energized by the craze for artificial intelligence and other advanced technology and a growing preference to list shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In the latest big stock listing, shares in China-founded e-commerce and fast fashion giant Shein are due to debut Tuesday in Hong Kong in a blockbuster initial public offering raising $1.7 billion, in one of the city’s biggest new share sales this year.