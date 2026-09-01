AI

AI and Robotics Drive an IPO Boom in China as Shein Lists in Hong Kong

The trend also reflects a growing tendency for Chinese companies to list shares in Shanghai or Hong Kong rather than New York.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
AI and Robotics Drive an IPO Boom in China as Shein Lists in Hong Kong
Photo of workers at the booth for CXMT at the 21st China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, in Nov. 2024, by Ng Han Guan/AP

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2026 (AP) — Chinese markets are booming with new public stock offerings, energized by the craze for artificial intelligence and other advanced technology and a growing preference to list shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In the latest big stock listing, shares in China-founded e-commerce and fast fashion giant Shein are due to debut Tuesday in Hong Kong in a blockbuster initial public offering raising $1.7 billion, in one of the city’s biggest new share sales this year.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
AI China Shein AP CXMT S&P Global Ruiying Zhao Perris Lee Howie Farn Jacob Cooke

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Taking Comment on Verizon-Carolina West Deal as Rural Carrier Plans to Shutter Service FCC Study Links Broadband Adoption to Lower 'Time Poverty' Broadband's Impact GCI Expands 5G to 9 More Southeast Alaska Towns BEAD House Commerce Panel to Markup Six Telecom Bills NTIA What We're Doing With '150 Years of American Telecommunications' AT&T ISPs Back Lumos in Ohio Permitting Dispute Infrastructure