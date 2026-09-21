Spectrum

Ligado Now Claiming $50 Billion in Damages By Defense Department

The company filed a new takings complaint against the government Friday

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Ligado Now Claiming $50 Billion in Damages By Defense Department
Photo of the Pentagon in Washington by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2026 – Damages in Ligado’s takings case against the Defense Department have climbed to $50 billion, the satellite company said.

The company filed a new complaint Friday against the government in its quest to be compensated for secret DoD systems allegedly blocking Ligado’s terrestrial access to its L-band spectrum.

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