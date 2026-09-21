Ligado Now Claiming $50 Billion in Damages By Defense Department
The company filed a new takings complaint against the government Friday
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2026 – Damages in Ligado’s takings case against the Defense Department have climbed to $50 billion, the satellite company said.
The company filed a new complaint Friday against the government in its quest to be compensated for secret DoD systems allegedly blocking Ligado’s terrestrial access to its L-band spectrum.
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