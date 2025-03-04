Sign in Subscribe
Alaska

Alaska Communications Suffers Brief Outage after Damage to Subsea Fiber Cable

Juneau faced a weekend outage after a subsea cable broke, with most services restored soon after.

Gabriel Dorner

1 min read
Photo of subsea cable repair ship Cable Innovator from Global Marine.

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2025 – Much of Southeast Alaska was without phone or internet service over the weekend after an Alaska Communications subsea fiber cable broke last Friday.

Juneau, the capital of Alaska and home to about 31,000 people, was especially impacted by the subsea damage.

“Our technical team has confirmed damage to the ACS subsea cable system connecting Juneau. We are dispatching a repair ship. We do not yet have an estimated time for restoral. We are also working to find alternate ways to restore connectivity in Juneau,” Alaska Communications said on Facebook.

