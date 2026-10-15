Alaska

Alaska Communications to Resell Starlink for Remote and Backup Business Internet

Alaska’s remote businesses will soon have another option for staying connected

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Alaska Communications to Resell Starlink for Remote and Backup Business Internet
Photo of a Starlink launch

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2026 - The Internet access market is growing in Alaska as traditional terrestrial network owners look to supplement coverage with satellite options.

Alaska Communications is now selling Starlink internet to business customers, adding a high-speed connectivity option and backup network service for organizations operating across Alaska’s remote and weather-challenged terrain.

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