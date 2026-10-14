Funding

Alaska Mobile Carriers Would Get $162 Million Under Draft FCC Order

The agency cited advocacy from Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, who’s in a tight race for reelection

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Alaska Mobile Carriers Would Get $162 Million Under Draft FCC Order
Photo of Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaking at a campaign rally in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Oct. 5, 2026 by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2026 – Alaska could see an infusion of millions of dollars under a federal plan aimed at improving mobile phone service in the giant state.

Federal regulators will vote later this month on whether to provide an extra $162 million for rural mobile service in Alaska.

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