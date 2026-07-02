Amazon Leo Launches 29 More Satellites into Orbit

of the Atlas V rocket lifting off from the Space Launch Complex-41 on July 2, 2026, from the United Launch Alliance.

The company has a total of 396 satellites deployed, with hundreds of satellites ready to launch.

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 – Amazon Leo launched another 29 low-Earth orbit satellites on Thursday, lifting off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Atlas V Rocket carrying the satellites lifted off around 12:30 a.m. Eastern Time , with all satellites successfully deploying roughly 70 minutes after liftoff.

With the launch, Amazon Leo now has 396 satellites deployed. The launch was the final mission for the Atlas V Rocket, set to be succeeded by United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Rocket.

According to Florida Today , Amazon Leo Director of Launch Systems Melissa Wuerl explained that “Atlas V has played a critical role in the early development phase for Amazon Leo, launching 224 satellites with a 100% success rate across all eight missions, and we’re excited to build on that foundation with ULA as we transition to Vulcan.”

Weurl noted that the tech giant is ready to support upcoming missions and expand coverage, with hundreds of flight-ready satellites standing by at the Cape and a new vertical integration facility.

Amazon Leo hopes to compete with SpaceX. The Elon Musk-led company currently has more than 10,000 Starlink satellites in operation, providing 200 Megabits per second (Mbps) download speeds, 10 Mbps to 40 Mbps upload speeds, with latency hovering around 25 milliseconds.