Amazon Leo Releases Aviation Antenna
The release comes as Amazon seeks to challenge Starlink’s control of satellite broadband.
Lincoln Patience
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 — Amazon Leo has announced a satellite antenna that will boost internet reliability for airplane passengers, according to a company press release.
The antenna will deliver high download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) and upload speeds of up to 400 Megabits per second (Mbps), the company said. The antenna is sufficient to connect a full passenger plane and can be installed in a single day.
“Amazon Leo can connect a full plane of passengers and crew with speeds that handle any activity seamlessly, whether passengers want to game, watch a movie, listen to music, or collaborate with colleagues on a project,” said Trevor Vieweg, director of global business for Amazon Leo, formerly Project Kuiper.
Amazon is also building a network of more than 300 ground gateways worldwide to provide low latency. For polar routes and other remote places, Amazon Leo will use laser links between satellites. The antenna is controlled electronically and has no moving parts, making it reliable in harsh weather conditions.
The release comes as Amazon has sought to challenge Starlink’s control over satellite broadband. The company acquired satellite provider Globalstar for $10.8 billion on April 14. Amazon landed deals with Delta and JetBlue to begin installation in 2027 and 2028, but progress has been slow and subject to regulatory delays.
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