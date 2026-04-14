​​Amazon Set to Acquire Globalstar in $10.8 Billion Deal

April 14, 2026 – Amazon has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global mobile satellite provider Globalstar for $10.8 billion.

The acquisition will allow Amazon to integrate Globalstar’s low Earth orbit satellite network into its own Leo initiative, enabling new direct-to-device services that connect smartphones and other devices directly to satellites without relying on terrestrial networks.

Globalstar operates roughly two dozen satellites in low Earth orbit and provides satellite phone services, low-speed data transmission and emergency communications.

The company has also played a key role in powering satellite-based features for Apple devices, including Emergency SOS and Find My. As part of the deal, Amazon and Apple have agreed to continue supporting those services for iPhone and Apple Watch users.

“By combining Globalstar’s proven expertise and strong foundation with Amazon’s customer-obsession and innovation, customers can expect faster, more reliable service in more places,” said Panos Panay, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, in a release .

Amazon said the acquisition will help extend cellular coverage to remote areas and support future generations of its satellite network, which is expected to include thousands of satellites in orbit.

The company has been racing to build out its network, with plans to deploy about 3,200 satellites by 2029 and meet a key regulatory milestone requiring roughly half to be operational by mid-2026 .

Globalstar CEO Paul Jacobs said the deal would accelerate innovation in global connectivity. “The combination with Amazon will advance innovations in digital connectivity that will benefit our customers,” Jacobs said.

The move comes as Amazon seeks to compete with Starlink, the dominant LEO satellite provider operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Starlink currently operates more than 10,000 satellites and serves more than 9 million users worldwide, far surpassing Amazon’s still-developing network.

Industry analysts say the acquisition strengthens Amazon’s position, particularly in emerging D2D services, which are viewed as a key growth area in satellite communications.

“Amazon already faces severe competitive pressure from Starlink in the broadband market,” analyst Tim Farrar wrote in March , noting that the deal helps Amazon expand its capabilities and avoid losing ground in the race to provide global connectivity.

The deal has been positively received by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr who went on CNBC early Tuesday saying , “We’re very open-minded to this and ultimately we’ll have to take a look at the paperwork and see, but it’s consistent with the long-term vision that we have to make sure that the U.S. leads in this next-gen era of direct-to-sell technology.”

Despite the deal, analysts say Amazon still faces a steep climb to match Starlink’s scale, but the acquisition marks a significant step in its effort to compete in the rapidly evolving satellite industry.