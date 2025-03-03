Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Analyst: BEAD Federal Tax Exemption Bill Would Not Apply to States

Attorney Casey Lide still believes the bill is necessary to get successful BEAD projects running

Blake Ledbetter

Blake Ledbetter

1 min read
Analyst: BEAD Federal Tax Exemption Bill Would Not Apply to States
Photo of Casey Life, Partner at Keller and Heckman, from the firm

WASHINGTON, Mar. 3, 2025 – A bipartisan Senate bill aimed at exempting Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program grants from federal taxation would not prevent states from imposing their taxes on these funds, according to Casey Lide, a partner at Keller & Heckman.

In a Saturday email, Lide said, “the bill would not bar states from taxing BEAD or other broadband grants. However, state income tax is a much smaller issue compared to federal income tax.”

The bill under consideration is the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, introduced on February 24 by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas. The bill would remove federal taxation from BEAD and American Rescue Plan funding, ensuring that BEAD funding doesn’t get recycled back into the federal government.

Post tagged in
BEAD Casey Lide Congress broadband deployment Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act mark warner Jerry Moran American Rescue Plan Senate Keller and Heckman

Read more

Popular Tags

AT&T Defends Copper Network Retirement Plan Amid Union Opposition FCC ACP More than Paid for Itself: Study Broadband's Impact Starlink Unveils Limited $80 a Month Plan in 14 States NTIA Charter Foresees Cash Flow Surge, Shrugs Off BEAD BEAD Charter Foresees Cash Flow Surge, Shrugs Off BEAD Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data