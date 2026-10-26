Earnings

Anthropic Files for Potentially Biggest IPO Ever, as CEO Warns of Risk to Humanity From AI

The company could eclipse the SpaceX initial public offering in June that raised a record $86 billion

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Anthropic Files for Potentially Biggest IPO Ever, as CEO Warns of Risk to Humanity From AI
Photo of President Donald Trump, left, looking at Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic as he speaks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Sept. 29, 2026, by Alex Brandon/AP

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2026 (AP) — Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic filed papers Monday for what could be the biggest initial public offering of stock ever even as its top executive warns that advanced AI could pose an existential threat to humanity.

The filing sets up the San Francisco company for a Wall Street debut next month, potentially eclipsing the SpaceX initial public offering in June that raised a record $86 billion. An Anthropic IPO would also put the company ahead of OpenAI in going public in what is expected to be a pair of blockbuster stock debuts for the rival AI labs.

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