Antietam Broadband Announces Free Automatic Speed Upgrades
No appointments, new equipment, or bill changes are needed; 5-gig service is now available in select Flight Fiber areas.
No appointments, new equipment, or bill changes are needed; 5-gig service is now available in select Flight Fiber areas.
SpaceX rumors loomed during a Wednesday hearing
A proposed financing model could leave local residents exposed if projected broadband subscriptions fall short
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, did not advance a Democratic nominee alongside her
The deployment would use Qualcomm gear and is set to start next year, the companies said