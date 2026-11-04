Antietam Broadband Announces Free Automatic Speed Upgrades

No appointments, new equipment, or bill changes are needed; 5-gig service is now available in select Flight Fiber areas.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Antietam Broadband Announces Free Automatic Speed Upgrades
Photo of a device connected to the internet.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2026 - Antietam Broadband is automatically giving thousands of Washington County customers faster internet at no extra cost. 

Antietam Broadband announced that the free upgrade will go to residential customers in Washington County, Maryland, as a loyalty “thank you.” The changes are applied automatically: customers need no service visit, new equipment, or change to their monthly bill. 

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