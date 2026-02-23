Apple CEO Tim Cook Faces Scrutiny for Alleged Apple News Liberal Bias

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is facing backlash for allegedly amplifying left-leaning media outlets over right-leaning outlets on Apple News.

On Thursday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sent a letter to Cook alleging that Apple News has “systematically suppressed news articles from conservative publications.” In her letter, she emphasized the importance of news media perspectives across the political spectrum and how “censorship of conservatives” has been an ongoing problem throughout her career.

“To deny consumers that ability through algorithmic promotion or editorial bias is a disservice to those who use your product,” Blackburn wrote in her Feb. 19 letter to Cook.

Blackburn echoed a Feb. 11 letter from Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson to Cook about Apple News’ potential violation of the FTC Act for the suppression or promotion of news articles for political reasons.

Ferguson and Blackburn both cited recent reports regarding Apple News bias, one of which analyzed the app’s 600 news stories from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31. This Media Research Center report concluded that 440 articles were published by left-leaning outlets, while zero were from right-leaning outlets.

“These reports raise serious questions about whether Apple News is acting in accordance with its terms of service and its representations to consumers, as well as the reasonable consumer expectations of the tens of millions of Americans who use Apple News,” Ferguson said in his letter.

Ferguson said he encouraged Cook to conduct a comprehensive review surrounding Apple News’ possible violation of the FTC Act, and to take corrective action if so. Blackburn’s letter requested Cook provide answers and information on Apple News’ outlet prioritization, editorial judgment, internal data and algorithm audits.

“As an American citizen I abhor and condemn any attempt to censor content for ideological reasons,” Ferguson said in the letter. “Such efforts, whether taken to appease overzealous activists, at the behest of foreign governments, or simply to advance the political views of Silicon Valley elites, stifle the free exchange of ideas, manipulate the public discourse, and are inconsistent with American values.”

Apple has not yet made a public statement on these allegations.