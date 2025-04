At Energy Summit, UK Touts Green Power as Boost to Security, But U.S. Differs

LONDON, April 24, 2025 (AP) — Britain announced a major investment in wind power Thursday as it hosted an international summit on energy security — with Europe and the United States at odds over whether to cut their reliance on fossil fuels.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said renewable energy would help countries get off “the rollercoaster of international fossil fuel markets” as he pledged 300 million pounds ($400 million) to boost Britain’s capacity to manufacture components for the offshore wind industry. His center-left government hopes that will encourage private investment in the U.K.’s renewable energy sector.

“Homegrown clean energy is the only way to take back control of our energy system,” Starmer said.

That was at odds with the message from Tommy Joyce, U.S. acting assistant secretary of energy for international affairs, who called policies that push for clean power over fossil fuels “harmful and dangerous."

Joyce told participants they should be “honest about the world’s growing energy needs, not focused on net-zero politics.” Building wind turbines requires “concessions to or coercion from China” because it supplies necessary rare minerals, he claimed.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright did not attend the conference.

Surging energy prices and the Russia-Ukraine war have made European leaders think hard about global energy security an their reliance on Russian natural gas. Ukraine halted Russian gas supplies to European customers through its pipeline network in January.

“As long as energy can be weaponized against us, our countries and our citizens are vulnerable and exposed,” U.K. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told delegates.

He said “low-carbon power” was a route to energy security as well as a way to slow climate change.

Britain now gets more than half its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar power, and the rest from natural gas and nuclear energy. It aims to generate all the U.K.’s energy from renewable sources by 2030.

The last U.K. coal-fired power plant closed last year, ending 142 years of coal-generated electricity in the nation that sparked the Industrial Revolution.

Other European nations including Germany and France have committed to more wind energy production, and some are also phasing out coal.

The Trump administration is doing the opposite — prioritizing fossil fuels, including boosting coal, canceling financing for clean energy and climate-friendly projects, and targeting the wind industry.

Hosted by the British government and the International Energy Agency, the two-day summit brings together government ministers from 60 countries, senior European Union officials, energy sector CEOs, heads of international organizations and nonprofits to assess risks to the global energy system and figure out solutions.

This article was written by Jill Lawless of the Associated Press, with Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed to this story.