AT&T Asks FCC to Approve California Copper Retirement

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 – AT&T wants the federal government to overrule California in a fight over the future of copper landlines.

AT&T urged FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez and two aides to support federal approval to discontinue legacy voice service in California in an effort to preempt state regulations that would block the transition, according to a June 5 ex parte filing summarizing a June 3 meeting.

Legacy voice service, often called Plain Old Telephone Service, refers to traditional landline phone service delivered over copper networks. AT&T is seeking to replace this infrastructure with fiber and wireless networks.

The California Public Utilities Commission previously rejected AT&T’s request to withdraw as a carrier of last resort, a designation that requires basic phone service in areas without adequate alternatives.

The company said it had met the standard for streamlined approval of its Section 214 applications and argued that California’s carrier-of-last-resort and related requirements conflict with federal law.

AT&T is seeking permission to discontinue legacy voice service in 360 California wire centers, affecting about 199,000 customers, including 184,000 residential customers and 15,000 business customers. Rhonda Johnson, Senior Vice President of Federal Regulatory Relations, and other executives told Commissioner Gomez that all affected customers would have access to replacement voice service, including AT&T Phone–Advanced, and said no customer would be left without access to voice service or 911.

AT&T Phone–Advanced, or AP-A, is the company’s proposed replacement voice service for many affected customers. “For our traditional home phone customers in these areas, we’re offering AP-A for free for 3 months. For existing California LifeLine customers in these areas, we’re offering 3 months free, then $25/month for AP-A for two years,” AT&T said in the filing.

In a seven-page slide deck , the company said that it had given customers more than a year’s notice and is offering dedicated websites, call‑center support, and Lifeline pricing to ensure the transition is not a financial burden on customers.

AT&T said it plans to begin grandfathering the affected services on or after July 19, 2026, with discontinuance proposed for on or after June 1, 2027.