AT&T, Corning Reach $3 Billion Fiber Deal

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2026 – AT&T and Corning have reached a $3 billion fiber supply deal, the companies said Tuesday.

In a release , the companies said Corning would provide AT&T with fiber and cable for multiple years in exchange for more than $3 billion. More specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes less than a month after Corning signed another multibillion-dollar agreement with Verizon . The U.S.-based manufacturer will supply Verizon with fiber from 2027 through 2032.

Both AT&T and Verizon are looking to expand their fiber networks as far and as quickly as possible in an effort to offer bundled home and mobile broadband. Those bundled make customers much less likely to switch to another provider, the companies say.

AT&T has the more ambitious plans, aiming for 60 million passings by the end of 2030 compared to Verizon’s goal of 40 million-50 million. AT&T counts 12.1 million active fiber subscribers compared to Verizon’s 10.9 million.

“Fiber's speed, reliability, and capacity remain unmatched for any home or business,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a statement. “We deeply value our long and successful relationship with Corning and look forward to continuing our work together as we expand the nation’s largest fiber network and make the long-term investments needed to keep America connected.”

Verizon would have access to more than 80 million miles of fiber under its deal, the companies said earlier this month. The companies didn’t disclose the exact dollar amount or other terms of that deal.

T-Mobile, for its part, has downplayed the benefits of bundled plans despite selling large numbers of fixed wireless subscriptions. The carrier has been buying up regional fiber providers but has far fewer passings than AT&T or Verizon.

Amazon reached a similar fiber supply deal with Corning in June and Meta signed a $6 billion deal in January, both aimed at connected data centers rather than end users. In May, NVIDIA announced a $500 million investment in Corning aimed at expanding its manufacturing capacity.

Because of domestic manufacturing rules, participants in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program are competing to buy the same American-made fiber that big tech companies are clamoring for. More than 60 percent of the program’s 4 million locations are set to receive fiber.

That’s creating a bit of a supply crunch , but Corning and other U.S. manufacturers have been adamant they can meet the sky-high demand. A Corning vice president said at Mountain Connect last month the company was staggering shipments to match deployment schedules of BEAD participants.

Still, demand is driving up costs, and at least one state, Minnesota, has asked the Trump administration to issue a waiver of its domestic fiber manufacturing rules to ease some of those cost increases.

During a June hearing , the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency handling BEAD, said fiber manufacturers had told the agency they would meet BEAD demand.

“We don’t anticipate a waiver at this point, as long as domestic manufacturers step up as they’ve promised,” NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth said.