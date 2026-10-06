Infrastructure

AT&T Forms New Fiber Joint Venture with Gigapower, Lumen Assets

Blackrock and a Canadian pension fund will own 50 percent of the open-access JV

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
AT&T Forms New Fiber Joint Venture with Gigapower, Lumen Assets
Photo of workers installing fiber-optic cable in East Palestine, Ohio in 2020 by Keith Srakocic/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2026 – AT&T is combining its recently acquired Lumen assets with Gigapower, its open-access fiber joint venture, the company said Tuesday.

The wireless carrier would own 50 percent of the JV, with a Blackrock subsidiary and a Canadian pension fund owning the other 50 percent, the companies said in a release

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Infrastructure AT&T John Stankey BlackRock Gigapower Lumen cpp investments Sam McHugh

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