AT&T Paying $23 Billion for EchoStar Wireless Licenses
The move brings EchoStar closer to resolving ongoing pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, which threatened its business.
Jake Neenan
Updated with quote from the Federal Communications Commission below.
WASHINGTON, August 26, 2025 – EchoStar reached a deal to sell some of its spectrum to AT&T for about $23 billion in cash, the companies announced Tuesday, a major step toward resolving Federal Communications Commission inquiries that EchoStar says have threatened its business.
AT&T is set to scoop up 30 megahertz of 3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum and 20 megahertz of 600 MegaHertz (MHz) licenses, with EchoStar’s Boost Mobile being primarily supported by AT&T infrastructure going forward. The companies said the licenses being sold cover virtually every market in the United States.
As part of the deal, AT&T can lease the airwaves until the deal officially closes, enabling the company to potentially light up the 3.45 GHz spectrum before the transaction’s expected close in mid-2026.
