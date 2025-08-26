Sign in Subscribe
AT&T Paying $23 Billion for EchoStar Wireless Licenses

The move brings EchoStar closer to resolving ongoing pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, which threatened its business.

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Photo of EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan from Alchetron

Updated with quote from the Federal Communications Commission below.

WASHINGTON, August 26, 2025 – EchoStar reached a deal to sell some of its spectrum to AT&T for about $23 billion in cash, the companies announced Tuesday, a major step toward resolving Federal Communications Commission inquiries that EchoStar says have threatened its business.

AT&T is set to scoop up 30 megahertz of 3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum and 20 megahertz of 600 MegaHertz (MHz) licenses, with EchoStar’s Boost Mobile being primarily supported by AT&T infrastructure going forward. The companies said the licenses being sold cover virtually every market in the United States.

As part of the deal, AT&T can lease the airwaves until the deal officially closes, enabling the company to potentially light up the 3.45 GHz spectrum before the transaction’s expected close in mid-2026.

