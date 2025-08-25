BEAD Plans Released for Washington, Kansas, Maine and Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, August 25, 2025 – More states have published drafts of their final spending plans under the $42.45 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program: Maine, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Washington.

Broadband Breakfast is tracking the planned BEAD Connections by Technology in every state and territory.

That makes at least 10 states that have reached the milestone. They’ll accept public input for one week each before submitting finalized versions to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for approval, the final step before states can begin funding projects under the program. States have until Sept. 4, 2025 to submit their plans, aside from Texas and California, which were granted extensions.

Maine and Wisconsin are aiming to get fiber to most of their eligible homes and businesses, at about 84 percent and 74 percent respectively. Kansas and Washington are looking at about 46 percent and 36 percent fiber coverage respectively.