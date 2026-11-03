Telecom

Brightspeed Names Shawn O’Donnell CEO Amid Financial Uncertainty

The fiber broadband provider is bringing in a telecommunications executive with restructuring experience

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Brightspeed Names Shawn O’Donnell CEO Amid Financial Uncertainty
Photo of Brightspeed’s new Chief Executive Officer Shawn O’Donnell

WASHINGTON Nov. 3, 2026 — Brightspeed is changing leadership as the fiber broadband provider faces growing financial challenges and questions about how it will fund its expansion.

The company named telecommunications executive Shawn O’Donnell its new chief executive officer, replacing Michel Combes, who will remain chairman of the board. The appointment took effect immediately, the company announced Monday.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
Telecom Brightspeed Shawn O’Donnell FTI Consulting Arbinet Innovative Companies PTGi David Barden

Read more

Popular Tags

Rachel Goodman: Baseless Election Interference Threats from the FCC FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact California Accepts BEAD Funding, But Disputes Trump White House Conditions BEAD California Accepts BEAD Funding, But Disputes Trump White House Conditions NTIA AT&T, AST Complete First Handoff Between Terrestrial and Satellite Networks AT&T Argentina’s Milei Pitches a Regulation-Free AI Haven at the End of the World Donald Trump