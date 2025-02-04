Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on February 19, 2025 - The New Convergence: Fiber and Wireless

As data demands soar, operators are racing to integrate fiber backhaul with wireless infrastructure.

In 2024, the fiber broadband industry witnessed a wave of high-profile deals, with mobile carriers acquiring fiber providers amid growing recognition of the value of a connected network. As data demands soar, operators are racing to integrate fiber backhaul with wireless infrastructure, fundamentally reshaping network architecture. How will they navigate the challenges of scaling this integration? And as fixed and mobile infrastructure continue to converge, what new services and innovations could be on the horizon?

Panelists

  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
