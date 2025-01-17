Broadband Breakfast on January 29, 2025 - The 'Little Tech' Agenda

Join us as we explore how a single document helped redefine the relationship between Silicon Valley and Washington.

A single blog post in July 2024 helped reshape the political landscape of tech and innovation in American politics. "The Little Tech Agenda," penned by Silicon Valley veterans Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, created an unexpected bridge between the tech hub's innovation culture and Trump's political resurgence. What began as a modest proposal for startup-friendly regulations and cryptocurrency innovation became a catalyst for a broader tech-political realignment, drawing prominent venture capitalists and tech leaders into Trump's orbit. Can this alliance between Silicon Valley disruptors and Trump's political movement survive the realities of governing? Will the "techno-optimist" vision outlined in the agenda translate into effective policy? And what does this shift mean for the future of American innovation and tech regulation?

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

If there was a defining moment in the 2024 election, in hindsight, it was not the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. It was not J.D. Vance’s unverified claims about dogs and cats being eating by immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. It was not the photo ops at McDonalds, Madison Square Garden, or the garbage truck.

It was, instead, an obscure blog post, “The Little Tech Agenda,” written by two wonky (if rich) Silicon Valley insiders, founders of their eponymous Venture Capital firm, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.

The agenda, on the surface, is decidedly modest. Claiming not to support “Big Tech,” the authors want regulatory agencies to be more hands off to startup tech companies, specifically those innovating in cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence. And they wanted to stop a proposal to tax unrealized capital gains.

In many ways, “The Little Tech Agenda” has gone from being the tail wagging to the dog barking: Observers seeking to deduce how Trump will govern in his next administration will do better to study the Andreessen-Horowitz document than anything else said or written by Trump or Trump campaign officials.

