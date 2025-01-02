Sign in Subscribe
12 Days of Broadband

The 'Little Tech Agenda' Becomes a Manifesto for Trump 2.0

Deregulation, spending cuts, H1-B visas for legal immigration. Are these now Trump administration policy?

Drew Clark

Drew Clark

8 min read
The 'Little Tech Agenda' Becomes a Manifesto for Trump 2.0

If there was a defining moment in the 2024 election, in hindsight, it was not the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. It was not J.D. Vance’s unverified claims about dogs and cats being eating by immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. It was not the photo ops at McDonalds, Madison Square Garden, or the garbage truck. 

It was, instead, an obscure blog post, “The Little Tech Agenda,” written by two wonky (if rich) Silicon Valley insiders, founders of their eponymous Venture Capital firm, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.

The 12 Days of Broadband (click to open)

The agenda, on the surface, is decidedly modest. Claiming not to support “Big Tech,” the authors want regulatory agencies to be more hands off to startup tech companies, specifically those innovating in cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence. And they wanted to stop a proposal to tax unrealized capital gains.

In many ways, “The Little Tech Agenda” has gone from being the tail wagging to the dog barking: Observers seeking to deduce how Trump will govern in his next administration will do better to study the Andreessen-Horowitz document than anything else said or written by Trump or Trump campaign officials.

Post tagged in
12 Days of Broadband Donald Trump JD Vance Marc Andreessen Ben Horowitz Andreessen Horowitz Silicon Valley Bill Clinton Joe Biden Kamala Harris Al Gore John Kerry Barack Obama Hillary Clinton Felicia Horowitz Elon Musk Netscape RNC Cameron Winklevoss Joe Lonsdale Tyler Winklevoss David Sacks Peter Thiel X (Twitter) Vivek Ramaswamy Donald Trump Jr Mike Johnson House H1-B immigration Big Tech Carly Fiorina AI Space SpaceX PayPal DOGE FTC Defense

Read more

Popular Tags

Tech, Broadband Bills Dropped by Congress in New Funding Bill FCC A Big Launch Year for Low Earth Orbit Satellites Broadband's Impact AI Revolution Sparked Growth in Data Centers NTIA Loper Bright, A Court Ruling That Changes How D.C. Operates BEAD A Year of Challenges for the Universal Service Fund Infrastructure Going Into Year 3 Without FCC Spectrum Auction Authority Broadband Mapping and Data