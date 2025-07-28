Broadband Breakfast on July 30, 2025 - States and the Next BEAD Round

States are busy re-working their BEAD grants in accordance with the new guidance from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. A recent New York Law School study finds that the number of BEAD-eligible locations has dropped by as much as 65% since June 2023. While others have come to different conclusions , it seems certain that the final amount to be spent on last-mile grants under BEAD will shift downward from the original $42.5 billion. As one example, Connecticut , for example, has only 885 serviceable locations, but is still slated to receive more than $144 million in BEAD funds. Additionally, another study by the Technology Policy Institute finds that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s June 6 rules update gave states the incentive to spend their allocation because Commerce's NTIA may not allow states to use leftover deployment funds on digital connectivity programs. How are state broadband offices navigating the uncertainty?

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.