Broadband Breakfast on July 30, 2025 - Texas and the Next BEAD Round

Texas has been allocated more than $3 billion in funds under the federal government's Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. Since the Commerce Department’s restructuring of the program on June 6, 2025, Texas has signaled a number of unique approaches. On June 24, citing legal constraints and scale, Texas Broadband Director Greg Conte said the state had already asked for more than the 90 day restructuring allowed. The state has unique programs of its own, including the Bring Online Opportunities to Texas (BOOT) program. And in March, Texas signaled that it might return up to $1 billion in BEAD funding, citing private-sector growth and the state’s own broadband investments. What’s next for broadband in Texas?

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

(moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast Other panelists have been invited.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.