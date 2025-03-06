Broadband Breakfast on March 12, 2025 - 5 Years On: Where Is Broadband Now?

Join us for a special Fifth Anniversary edition of "Broadband Breakfast Live Online," where we reflect on five years of broadband policy, deployment, and digital transformation. Since the first episode on Friday, March 13, 2020, the broadband landscape has evolved dramatically—shaped by major policy shifts, federal funding programs, and the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this milestone episode, we’re bringing back top broadband experts who have previously appeared on Broadband Breakfast Live Online to discuss where broadband stood in 2019 vs. where it stands today, and what could come next in the Trump administration.

We’re also inviting you—our audience—to share your thoughts! Whether you’ve been tuning in for years or just joined recently, we want to hear:



✅ What have you learned the most from BBLO?

✅ What do you love about BBLO?

✅ Is there anything you’d like to say on our 5th anniversary episode?

You can participate by:

📢 Submitting a short video or comment on this page to be featured on the show

🎙️ Joining us live to share your reflections

Fill out this form if you'd like to submit a video or join us live online, or just offer your well wishes:

Don’t miss this special edition as we look back at five years of broadband progress—and ahead to the future of connectivity.

Panelists