Broadband Experts Reflect on Digital Divide Progress Five Years After Pandemic

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 - Industry experts gathered Wednesday to assess the state of broadband connectivity in America, highlighting both significant progress and persistent challenges in closing the digital divide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We have made progress in terms of connecting, building out infrastructure and connecting Americans to broadband," said Deborah Lathen, president of Lathen Consulting and former head of the Federal Communications Commission's Media Bureau. "But still there's a large portion of Americans who happen to be in that low-income area who are not connected."

Lathen, who wrote the first FCC report called "Understanding Broadband," noted that adoption remains a major challenge even as infrastructure expands. "We find that even when broadband is free, there's still a category of people who will not adopt broadband, who will not subscribe for various reasons – perceived lack of relevance, distrust, fear of cyber attacks."

Gary Wood, president and CEO of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Firefly Fiber Broadband, shared an impressive growth story. "In January of 2019, we had zero paying customers and about 20 miles of fiber in the air. Today we have 36,000 customers, we've got over 7,000 miles of fiber deployed, we're in front of about 75,000 homes and still connecting as fast as we can."

Wood noted that the pandemic accelerated their deployment timeline and expanded their service area. "We shortened the five-year timeline to four years on our system because we saw the urgency that we needed to have to get to everyone quicker."

Jake Varn, associate manager of the Broadband Access Initiative at the Pew Charitable Trusts, emphasized the crucial role state broadband offices have played in recent years. "In 2020, we had maybe 20 states with dedicated broadband offices. We've really seen over these last five years state broadband offices growing tremendously in their capacity."

Despite political uncertainty surrounding the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, Varn noted that states continue to make progress. "We have the three states that have already selected their providers... I think there's another eight states that have already closed their application windows... and I think there's another 18 states that are open right now today soliciting bids."

However, Brian Vo, chief investment officer for Connect Humanity, a nonprofit impact investor, expressed concern about the pace of progress. "If we went into lockdown tomorrow, God forbid, how would things be different? While things are better, there have been incremental improvements, incremental connections, maps are incrementally better, I don't know if we'd really be able to say it's been a sufficiently step change that we would have hoped for over five years."

Vo also raised concerns about private equity's role in broadband infrastructure. "We've seen several instances of effectively some version of redlining but under the umbrella of trying to maximize returns for their shareholders and their investors."

Reliability has become as important as speed

Rory Conaway, CTO for Wi-Fiber, brought perspectives from the wireless industry, noting that reliability has become as important as speed for many consumers. "Consistency and uptime seems to be the highest priority. Even something as short as an hour or two has now become critical to people who are working from home."

Conaway also highlighted affordability challenges. "They can get the fiber to the house, but in many places, the people cannot afford to keep it running. Wireless has had to fill in some of that area because our capital expenditure is a little bit lower."

The panel expressed mixed views on the future of digital equity initiatives amid changing political winds, but remained cautiously optimistic about states' ongoing commitment to connectivity.

"This whole attack on DEI and equity is a bad word... I think people are going to come to realize this isn't something to help black people and Indians and everybody else, this is for all of America. Rural America encompasses people of all races," Lathen said. "Where my hope lies is in the states."

Vo suggested finding common ground: "I have yet to meet somebody who has disagreed that people should have equal access to equal opportunities. I have not heard anybody say no, people should not be able to access telehealth and healthcare or online education... I don't even think it's a bipartisan issue. I think it's a nonpartisan issue."

Conaway also emphasized education as the key component of digital inclusion. "We need to define what type of internet they have... it's mostly about the education of using the services they do have that would help them in their lives more than they're used to."

The virtual event marked the fifth anniversary of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, which began on March 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was causing widespread shutdowns across the country.

Panelists

Deborah Lathen , President, Lathen Consulting LLC

, President, Lathen Consulting LLC Gary Wood, President & CEO , Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) & Central Virginia Services, Inc. (CVSI)

President & CEO Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) & Central Virginia Services, Inc. (CVSI) Jake Varn , Associate Manager, Broadband Access Initiative, The Pew Charitable Trusts

, Associate Manager, Broadband Access Initiative, The Pew Charitable Trusts Brian Vo , Chief Investment Officer, Connect Humanity

, Chief Investment Officer, Connect Humanity Rory Conaway , CTO, Wi-Fiber

, CTO, Wi-Fiber Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Deborah Lathen, President of Lathen Consulting, LLC is the former head of the FCC Cable Services Bureau (now Media Bureau) and a seasoned communications and business attorney with vast experience and knowledge about broadband policy. In 1998 Deorah wrote the first FCC report Understanding Broadband and most recently partnered with Paul Garnett in authoring A Handbook for the Effective Administration of State and Local Digital Equity Programs.

Gary Wood is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) & Central Virginia Services, Inc. (CVSI) dba Firefly Fiber Broadband (Firefly). Firefly is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CVEC. During his employment, CVEC has established a reputation as a low cost, high reliability electric distribution company. The company has invested in infrastructure to address issues with inadequate capacity and outdated equipment, as well as to install and leverage technology to increase efficiency and member satisfaction.

Jake Varn is an associate manager with Pew’s broadband access initiative. He provides technical assistance to state broadband offices through Pew’s broadband education and training initiative. Before joining Pew, Varn served as a policy analyst for the National Governors Association and for the Bipartisan Policy Center. Varn holds a bachelor’s degree in history and international relations from the University of Iowa.

Brian Vo is the Chief Investment Officer for Connect Humanity, a non-profit impact investor providing structured credit to broadband projects serving low-income and rural communities. Previously, Brian was with McKinsey & Company's Strategy & Corporate Finance Practice and Macquarie's Private Equity Group. He serves on the Board of Public Knowledge.

Rory Conaway is an entrepreneur and technology expert with over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and wireless industry. He is the founder and CEO of Triad Wireless, a leading wireless network engineering and consulting company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Conaway began his career in the early 1990s as a telecommunications engineer and has since become a recognized authority in wireless network design, deployment, and optimization. He is a graduate of the DeVry Institute of Technology and has worked on diverse projects, including designing wireless networks for major corporations and government agencies. Based in Phoenix, he has just sold Triad Wireless to Wi-Fiber and has assumed the role of CTO with Wi-Fiber.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.