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Broadband Breakfast on May 13, 2026 – The Politics of Data Centers

Who decides where data centers get built?

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Breakfast on May 13, 2026 – The Politics of Data Centers

The fiercest battles over data centers are no longer being fought in Washington. They're playing out in county commissions, township zoning boards, and statehouses responding to grassroots revolt. From shots fired at an Indianapolis councilman's home to Maine's moratorium, Georgia's legislative stalemate, and zoning fights from East Whiteland to Glynn County, municipalities have become the front line of America's data center debate. What do local officials, industry voices and telecom and energy policy experts say about how zoning, preemption, and ratepayer concerns are reshaping where, and whether, data centers get built?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
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