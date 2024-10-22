Sign in Subscribe
What's New

Broadband Breakfast: Your Gateway to the Politics of Internet and Infrastructure

Two events, and two tools for Better Broadband, Better Lives.

Drew Clark

Drew Clark

4 min read
Broadband Breakfast: Your Gateway to the Politics of Internet and Infrastructure
Photo by Joshua Woroniecki used with permission

For those of us who care about the future of the internet, and the future of our country's infrastructure, it's hard to take a breath when it seems to be everything, everywhere, all at once. Two weeks until Election Day, I know I feel that way.

But I invite you to take a moment and consider the resources and the community that can help you to best understand your world of Better Broadband, Better Lives. I want to share two events and two tools.

The first event is Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, Oct. 23: "Satellite Broadband and BEAD." The timing is unbelievable fortuitous, less than one week after Maine announced its plans to hand out free Starlink terminals to the unserved as part of its program under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

Broadband Breakfast on October 23, 2024 - Satellite Broadband and BEAD
Has the tide truly turned for satellite broadband?
Broadband BreakfastGary Bolton

Broadband Breakfast Managing Editor Ted Hearn will moderate a session that includes Brian Allenby of the Maine Connectivity Authority, Martin Marshall, senior sales engineer at Eutelstat OneWeb, Gary Bolton, CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, and David Zumwalt, CEO of WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries.

Sign up for BroadbandLive on Zoom

Broadband in the Next Administration

The second event is "Broadband in the Next Administration," a one-day conference on Thursday, December 12, 2024. This event in Washington brings together the key officials that will guide the course of broadband policy and internet technology over the next four years.

Broadband in the Next Administration
Don’t miss the chance to learn about BEAD, spectrum, Universal Service Fund reform, and the future of the internet.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

Among the sessions to be considered at the event include:

  • Panel 1: Finishing the Job on the BEAD Program
  • Panel 2: A Return to Spectrum Authority?
  • Panel 3: Reforming the Universal Service Fund, and Renewing the Affordable Connectivity Program?
  • Panel 4: Net Neutrality, Digital Discrimination, Chevron Deference and the Next Administration

Early Bird registration is available until Election Day:

Early Bird Rate of $145

Rises to $195 after Election Day

Register to Attend!

Tools and resources on Broadband Breakfast

Regular readers of Broadband Breakfast will have noticed additional coverage of Election 2024 over the past month.

In addition to the original reporting produced by Reporters Jericho Casper, Jake Neenan and Ari Bertenthal, Broadband Breakfast is partnering with the Associated Press to expand our election coverage of news that matters for Better Broadband, Better Lives – including the impact that internet and infrastructure are having in Election 2024. See this additional content below:

Associated Press - Broadband Breakfast
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news agency based in New York City. Established in 1846, it is one of the world’s leading news agencies. It has earned more than 50 Pulitzer Prizes.
Broadband BreakfastAssociated Press

New Premium Charts and Data on BEAD Deployment

An additional tool is available to Broadband Breakfast Club members: A daily-updated tracker of states accepting BEAD Grant Applications:

This resource is among the Premium Charts and Data available as part of a Breakfast Club Membership, including:

  • Exclusive Reports for Members:
Premium Reports
The Breakfast Club produces exclusive, Premium Reports on actionable topics of broadband policy and internet technology.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast
  • Premium Charts and Data:
Premium Charts and Data
The Breakfast Club provides actionable information for broadband professionals.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast
  • In-person Events with Exclusive Videos – Videos of Digital Infrastructure Investment, Big Tech & Speech Summit, Made in America Summit, BEAD Implementation Summit and Broadband Measurement Summit:
Events
Broadband Breakfast in-person events.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast
  • Plus, Unlimited Access to the content on Broadband Breakfast – Broadband Breakfast Community members read at least 5 news articles/month on Broadband Breakfast for free. But for unlimited access, we invite you to join the Broadband Breakfast Club for only $590/year (or $99/month)!
Ready for unlimited access?

Have a great week!

Drew Clark
Broadband Breakfast

Post tagged in
What's New Election 2024 Drew Clark Satellite Donald Trump Kamala Harris Gary Bolton Ted Hearn Martin Marshall Brian Allenby David Zumwalt Jericho Casper jake neenan Ari Bertenthal AP

Read more

Popular Tags

Broadband Breakfast on November 6, 2024 - The Debate Over Unlocking Phones FCC Politically Divided FTC Adopts Click-to-Cancel Mandate Broadband's Impact Map Released for Missouri’s Potential BEAD Service Areas NTIA Verizon, Vertical Bridge Agree to $3.3 Billion Tower Deal Infrastructure Broadband Breakfast on November 13, 2024 - State Broadband Offices and BEAD Awards BEAD Hawaii Introduces Statewide Internet Speed Mapping Initiative Broadband Mapping and Data