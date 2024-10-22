Broadband Breakfast: Your Gateway to the Politics of Internet and Infrastructure

For those of us who care about the future of the internet, and the future of our country's infrastructure, it's hard to take a breath when it seems to be everything, everywhere, all at once. Two weeks until Election Day, I know I feel that way.

But I invite you to take a moment and consider the resources and the community that can help you to best understand your world of Better Broadband, Better Lives. I want to share two events and two tools.

The first event is Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, Oct. 23: "Satellite Broadband and BEAD." The timing is unbelievable fortuitous, less than one week after Maine announced its plans to hand out free Starlink terminals to the unserved as part of its program under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

Broadband Breakfast Managing Editor Ted Hearn will moderate a session that includes Brian Allenby of the Maine Connectivity Authority, Martin Marshall, senior sales engineer at Eutelstat OneWeb, Gary Bolton, CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, and David Zumwalt, CEO of WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries.

Broadband in the Next Administration

The second event is "Broadband in the Next Administration," a one-day conference on Thursday, December 12, 2024. This event in Washington brings together the key officials that will guide the course of broadband policy and internet technology over the next four years.

Among the sessions to be considered at the event include:

Panel 1: Finishing the Job on the BEAD Program

Panel 2: A Return to Spectrum Authority?

Panel 3: Reforming the Universal Service Fund, and Renewing the Affordable Connectivity Program?

Panel 4: Net Neutrality, Digital Discrimination, Chevron Deference and the Next Administration

Early Bird registration is available until Election Day:

Early Bird Rate of $145 Rises to $195 after Election Day Register to Attend!

Regular readers of Broadband Breakfast will have noticed additional coverage of Election 2024 over the past month.

In addition to the original reporting produced by Reporters Jericho Casper, Jake Neenan and Ari Bertenthal, Broadband Breakfast is partnering with the Associated Press to expand our election coverage of news that matters for Better Broadband, Better Lives – including the impact that internet and infrastructure are having in Election 2024. See this additional content below:

New Premium Charts and Data on BEAD Deployment

An additional tool is available to Broadband Breakfast Club members: A daily-updated tracker of states accepting BEAD Grant Applications:

This resource is among the Premium Charts and Data available as part of a Breakfast Club Membership, including:

Exclusive Reports for Members:

Premium Charts and Data:

In-person Events with Exclusive Videos – Videos of Digital Infrastructure Investment, Big Tech & Speech Summit, Made in America Summit, BEAD Implementation Summit and Broadband Measurement Summit:

Plus, Unlimited Access to the content on Broadband Breakfast – Broadband Breakfast Community members read at least 5 news articles/month on Broadband Breakfast for free. But for unlimited access, we invite you to join the Broadband Breakfast Club for only $590/year (or $99/month)!

Have a great week!

Drew Clark

Broadband Breakfast