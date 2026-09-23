Broadband Progress Hasn’t Closed the Digital Divide, Analysts say

WASHINGTON Sept. 23, 2026 — A major telecom law passed 30 years ago is running into modern problems.

The Class of '96: Legacy of the Fight to Close the Digital Divide panel featured Drew Garner, director of policy engagement at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society; Shawn Bone, senior policy executive and corporate advocate at Verizon; and Francella Ochillo, professor at Johns Hopkins University. Harold Feld, senior vice president at Public Knowledge, moderated the discussion.