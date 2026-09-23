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Cable One Borrows $700 Million to ‘Preserve Financial Flexibility’

The company is hoping to close its acquisition of Mega Broadband Investments by Oct. 1

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Cable One Borrows $700 Million to ‘Preserve Financial Flexibility’
Photo of a truck with Cable One's Sparklight branding from the company

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2026 – Cable One borrowed another $700 million last week, the company told federal regulators Tuesday.

According to quarterly filings from the company last month, that was all that was available to borrow under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility as of June 30.

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