John Strand: Greenland, USA and Denmark – Ménage à Trois Now With a Happy Ending

Greenland, the United States and Denmark have signed a landmark agreement that does far more than update decades-old defense arrangements. It reshapes the practical framework for Arctic security, expands the U.S. military’s freedom to operate in Greenland, commits Denmark and other NATO allies to greater responsibility, and places clearer limits on strategic influence from China, Russia and other non-NATO states.

This note annotates the agreement, explains the developments that led to it, and assesses what it means for Greenland, Denmark, the United States, NATO and the telecommunications industry.

Following Donald Trump’s 2024 election, his statements about Greenland created an extraordinary political and media storm. Yet behind the rhetoric was a substantive security issue. Denmark had long recognized the Arctic challenge, but investment and military preparedness had lagged. Greenland had also explored closer economic relations with China, including Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure. Strand Consult described these developments in January 2026 and argued that the dispute would ultimately have to be resolved through a new security arrangement.

The agreement now signed largely follows that direction.

What the agreement does

The agreement updates the 1951 U.S.-Denmark Defense Agreement and the 2004 Igaliku Agreement, while future-proofing the arrangements in the event of Greenlandic independence. It respects Greenlandic and Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination, while making clear that U.S. military activities remain subject to the agreed framework and applicable Greenlandic law.

At the same time, it significantly expands the U.S. military’s possibilities in Greenland. The United States can modernize Pituffik Space Base, establish additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, and pursue additional military installations. It also provides a framework for U.S. access to Greenland and for the establishment of a Golden Dome missile-defense system, including unmanned installations outside designated defense areas.

The agreement also strengthens intelligence and security cooperation and restricts non-NATO states from establishing military installations or maintaining a persistent military presence in Greenland. Foreign investors from outside NATO, NATO partner states and the EU will face restrictions in sensitive sectors where they could create national-security risks.

This has direct relevance for telecommunications. Greenland is developing legislation based on Denmark’s framework for screening high-risk suppliers, while the EU is also moving toward stronger cybersecurity rules covering ICT supply chains and high-risk third-country suppliers.

Two winners and a lonely Prime Minister

The agreement is naturally being presented as a three-way win. Strand Consult sees the outcome differently. Greenland and the United States emerge with significant gains, while Denmark has conceded more than it originally intended.

Greenland has secured greater Danish economic and security commitments while obtaining recognition of its interests and sovereignty. Jens-Frederik Nielsen’s political skill was to capitalize on the crisis and persuade the two larger parties to meet Greenland’s demands.

Trump achieved several longstanding objectives: greater U.S. military freedom of action, a framework for Golden Dome, stronger assurances against strategic adversaries gaining a foothold in Greenland, and greater responsibility from Denmark and other NATO allies. The latter addresses one of his longstanding complaints about allied burden-sharing.

For Mette Frederiksen, the outcome is more complicated. Her strategy of confronting Trump and mobilizing European support was politically effective domestically, but the agreement has now replaced confrontation with cooperation. The narrative that made Trump the villain has consequently lost much of its political force. More broadly, Denmark’s limited Arctic investment during much of the period in question raises legitimate questions about whether security risks were underestimated.

The NATO message

The agreement sends a clear message to other NATO countries, particularly those hosting U.S. forces. Countries benefiting from American security commitments can expect greater responsibility in return.

It also points toward a more integrated NATO security posture in the Arctic and stronger restrictions on Chinese and Russian strategic influence. The agreement is therefore not evidence of a NATO falling apart; rather, it points toward an alliance demanding more from its members and placing greater emphasis on trusted infrastructure.

What does this mean for telecom?

For Tusass, Greenland’s national telecommunications company, the expansion of submarine cable infrastructure and increased U.S. activity should create new commercial opportunities. More advanced military installations will require secure, resilient and mission-critical communications.

The same applies more broadly to NATO telecommunications operators. Operators that have removed High-Risk Suppliers from their networks are better positioned to participate in the emerging security infrastructure supporting NATO and allied defense.

The agreement therefore provides a powerful signal about the direction of travel: trusted networks are becoming a prerequisite for trusted participation in the transatlantic security system.

Strand Consult has argued this for years. The Greenland agreement suggests that the argument is no longer theoretical.

Read the full report: Greenland, USA and Denmark – Ménage à trois now with a happy ending.

John Strand founded the Copenhagen-based Strand Consult in 1995, and has worked with Greenland for more than 25 years. Tele Greenland—now Tusass—has been a client. Over the years Strand has built close professional and personal relationships across Greenland. He also served on the Arctic Economic Council’s advisory board on telecommunications, where he contributed to the mapping of telecommunications infrastructure across the Arctic region. For Strand Consult, Greenland is not an abstraction or an exotic outpost. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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