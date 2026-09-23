Billionaire Investor David Grain to Speak at the 2026 INCOMPAS Show

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2026 – David Grain, Founder and CEO of investment firm Grain Management, will be a keynote speaker at the 2026 INCOMPAS Show taking place in Nashville, from Nov. 1-3, 2026.

INCOMPAS, the competitive communications and AI infrastructure association, annually holds The INCOMPAS show, inviting prominent leaders to expand their knowledge on current business relations and technological matters. Key issues include policy discussions and deal-making on competitive communications, internet, telecommunications , and AI infrastructure.