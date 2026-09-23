Trump Administration's BEAD Overhaul Aided SpaceX: Levin
Delaying funding allowed the company more time to scoop up rural subscribers, he said
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2026 – Satellite broadband provider SpaceX benefited from changes to a $42.45 billion grant program that made it easier for the company to compete for funding.
But more than additional funding, the provider received a boon in the form of more time to scoop up rural broadband subscribers before subsidized competition arrived, according to longtime telecom industry analyst Blair Levin.
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