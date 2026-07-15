Funding

Broadband Trade Groups Not Fans of Proposed Federal Grant Update

OMB is proposing making it easier for agencies to cancel awards and eliminating milestone-based payments

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Broadband Trade Groups Not Fans of Proposed Federal Grant Update
Photo of Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought testifying at a 2025 Senate hearing by Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Post tagged in
Funding NTCA FBA Marissa Mitrovich Russ Vought Susan Collins BEAD Benton Institute for Broadband & Society Kevin Taglang Alexis Schrubbe Arielle Roth Russell Vought

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC to Vote on Proposal for More Direct-to-Device Spectrum in August FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Broadband Trade Groups Not Fans of Proposed Federal Grant Update BEAD NTIA Announces $53 Million for AI-Native 6G Projects NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure AT&T Reaches $184 Million Settlement Deal With Pensioners AT&T