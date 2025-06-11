Sign in Subscribe
Cable Industry Pushes Congress to Protect Wi-Fi and Shared Spectrum

Senate Commerce Democrats also said the committee's spectrum language jeopradized Wi-Fi and pushed for a markup session.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

Photo of Senate Commerce Committee Chair Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and ranking member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., by Susan Walsh/AP

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2025 – The cable industry asked Congress Tuesday to protect shared and unlicensed spectrum bands as part of the sweeping budget bill Republicans are working on pushing through.

The Senate version of the bill, which the chamber has yet to pass, protects certain military airwaves from being auctioned to wireless carriers by the Federal Communications Commission. It lacks protection for the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) Wi-Fi band that the House included, and also lacks protection for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), something users – now including cable – have asked for after the Defense Department and AT&T suggested selling the band off for full-power, exclusive use.

“The CBRS and 6 GHz Wi-Fi bands are working – for consumers, for innovation, and for the U.S. economy. Any attempt to claw them back would undermine the very market forces that made these policies a success,” NCTA wrote in a blog post.

Spectrum NCTA AT&T Defense Ted Cruz Maria Cantwell CBRS Michael Calabrese

