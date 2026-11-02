Cable One Expands Board, Adds Paul Keglevic Amid Strategic Review

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 - Cable One Inc has added Paul Keglevic to its board of directors.

The regional ISP announced that it has expanded its board of directors from eight to nine members and appointed Keglevic, 72, as a director, effective October 30, 2026. The move, disclosed in a new SEC filing, comes as the broadband provider also names Keglevic to a newly established special committee evaluating strategic alternatives.