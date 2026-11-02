Cable One Expands Board, Adds Paul Keglevic Amid Strategic Review

Keglevic will receive $40,000 monthly plus $7,500 per day for extra board-related work.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Cable One Expands Board, Adds Paul Keglevic Amid Strategic Review
Photo of a board room.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 - Cable One Inc has added Paul Keglevic to its board of directors. 

The regional ISP announced that it has expanded its board of directors from eight to nine members and appointed Keglevic, 72, as a director, effective October 30, 2026. The move, disclosed in a new SEC filing, comes as the broadband provider also names Keglevic to a newly established special committee evaluating strategic alternatives. 

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