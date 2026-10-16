Cable One’s Stock Crash Costs Former Washington Post Owner Donald Graham About $1 Billion So Far

💡 ■ Cable One, CoBank to Square Off in Federal Court on Oct. 22

■ Fifth Circuit: FCC’s Creation of USAC to Run USF Was Unlawful

■ Alberta’s BEAD Program: $1,000 Rebate for Unserved Joining Starlink

■ Strand Consult: Starlink’s Need to Replenish LEO Fleet a Liability

■ CCG Consulting: Starlink’s Community Program Could Crack Urban Market

■ Dozens of Dems to Carr: Shut Down FCC’s Review of E-Rate Program

■ Senators Want Pentagon Probe of Starlink Performance Issues in Ukraine

■ Top Lawyer Rick Kaplan Leaving NAB, Shawn Donilon Stepping In

■ Patent Infringement Verdict Could Cost Comcast $213 Million

CABO: For former Washington Post owner Donald E. Graham, hanging on to nearly all of his Cable One shares until the bitter end looks in financial terms to be “worse than Watergate.” Graham has absorbed more than $1 billion in losses on his Cable One holdings after retaining the stock through its dramatic collapse from a late 2020 peak, according to a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing that details fresh sales at single‑digit prices. Graham disclosed this week that he sold 78,029 Cable One shares on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 for a combined $885,300, with weighted average prices ranging from $9.00 to $13.02. The transactions were made through several trusts he helps oversee, according to the amended Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on Oct. 14. (More after paywall)