California Broadband Summit in June; Broadband Communities in Texas Now

California remains the nation's largest state by far. Yet Texas is mounting a very strong second, and with a growth rate is more than two-and-a-half times that of the Golden State.

We're almost a month out from the California Broadband Summit (on June 5), which is part of the CalMatters Ideas Festival on June 5-6, 2024, in Sacramento.

With so many broadband conferences (including one this week; see below), perhaps the question is worth asking: Why California?

In a nation in which some make a sport of characterizing our nation's population centers and dynamic hubs as either "red" or "blue" states (e.g. Texas vs. California), it's inevitable that state-specific issues will rise to the forefront.

California remains the nation's largest state by far, with a 2020 population of 39,538, 223 (although some projections have that dipping to 38 million, post-pandemic).

Yet Texas is mounting a very strong second, with 29,145,505. And its growth rate is more than two-and-a-half times that of the Golden State: At 6.1%, California's grown in the 2010s as distinctly anemic compared, for example, with Texas' 15.9%.

From 2010 to 2020, California’s population grew by 5.8% (or 2.4 million), according to decennial census counts. This was slower than the rate of growth in the rest of the nation (6.8%), leading to the loss of a seat in the US House of Representatives for the first time in California’s history.

Texas's population increased 12 out of the 12 years between year 2010 and year 2022. Its largest annual population increase was 1.9% between 2014 and 2015. Between 2010 and 2022, the state grew by an average of 1.5% per year.

But with two of America's strongest industries: Information technology and entertainment, tethered to the Pacific Coast, California remains an undeniable powerhouse – even if the state's problems are often seem prominently on full display.

The program for the California Broadband Summit acknowledges both the leadership role – in the U.S. and globally – played by the state, while also giving a nod to finding solution for some of its challenges.

Among the topics considered in the program include:

Panel 1: The California Broadband Moment



As billions flood into broadband development nationwide, California is riding high on this wave, netting $1.86B from the government’s flagship Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.



Interlude: Fixing Broadband Affordability and Digital Equity



We'll hear advocates with their ears to the ground address a key issue: With the potential demise of the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program, how will the Golden State react to the crisis in affordability?



Panel 2: California’s Pathbreaking Middle Mile Program



In 2021, California unanimously passed SB 156, earmarking a $6 billion broadband investment to bridge the statewide digital divide. More than half of the funds are funneled towards building open-access, state-owned middle mile networks with high capacity fiber.



Panel 3: California’s Cost to Build



With one of the country's most extensive highway networks, California must also wrangle with the prickly issue of broadband right-of-way, which often drive up the cost of deployment.



Panel 4: Net Neutrality and Privacy



While federal net neutrality rules hang in limbo, California has long upheld its own law regarding the equal treatment of data, as well as its state-leading law on internet privacy.

The California Broadband Summit page will be frequently updates with panelists, moderators and sponsors for the event.

Part of the CalMatters Ideas Festival

During the event on June 5-6, we're also extremely exited to be partnering with CalMatters, which is:

a nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization bringing Californians stories that probe, explain and explore solutions to quality of life issues while holding our leaders accountable. We are the only journalism outlet dedicated to covering America’s biggest state, 39 million Californians and the world’s fifth largest economy.

Broadband news last week

Among the top broadband stories last week were reports from the major telecoms during earning season:

Last week saw a lot of drama around the Affordable Connectivity Fund, both in Congress:

And out of Congress:

What are the next steps for BEAD? We're finally getting to the point where more states are entering into their challenge process:

Additional developments on spectrum authority:

Many unexpected voices are weighing in on the Federal Communications Commission's move to ban bulk billing:

And don't miss the many Expert Opinions available exclusively in Broadband Breakfast, including this one, "To BEAD or Not to BEAD," by Nokia's Lori Adams.

Broadband Communities during the week ahead

This week marks the Broadband Communities Summit just outside of Houston, Texas. The event is one o the leading gathering points for the fiber broadband industry. See some of what we're looking forward at the event here:

