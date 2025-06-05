Sign in Subscribe
Cantwell Pushes Back on Trump’s Bid to Defund Public Broadcasting

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025– Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.,  denounced Thursday the Trump administration’s effort to rescind $1.1 billion in previously approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“President Trump's rescission package is another attempt to defund more than 1,500 local broadcasting stations across the country, including 13 in the state of Washington,” Cantwell said in a statement. “Millions of Americans, particularly in rural communities, will be cut off from local newsrooms, lifesaving emergency alerts and programs they love.”

PBS and NPR have fought back against the administration’s threat to cut funding by suing Trump for infringement on First Amendment rights May 30. Trump had issued an executive order on May 2 directing the CPB to halt financial support for NPR and PBS “to the maximum extent of the law.”

