Carr Warns Broadcasters about Airing Fake Polls, Says New Guidance Could Be on the Way
In an interview on the Fox News cable news network, the FCC leader says he’s concerned fake polls could suppress voter turnout
Ted Hearn
Fake Polls: Federal regulators are preparing to warn TV and radio broadcasters about airing fake polls. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Sept. 6 that the agency may soon issue guidance reminding stations not to air fabricated surveys, especially if the intent is voter suppression ahead of election day. He made the comments on Fox News in an interview with White House reporter Peter Doocy.
“… There’s a lot of interest right now in fake polls that are out there, and so the FCC may put guidance out soon to remind broadcasters about their obligations with respect to not airing fake polls, particularly if they’re done to suppress people heading into the fall,” Carr said.
Carr may have been referring to Median Strategies, a now‑defunct firm that released a widely reported bogus poll claiming Wisconsin Democrat Francesca Hong was leading her gubernatorial primary by 20 points just two days before the election. Hong, a Socialist, was narrowly defeated Aug. 11 by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. (More after paywall)