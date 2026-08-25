Catherine Commisso Takes Senior Post as Mediacom Moves Forward in Post-Rocco Era

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People: Mediacom Communications, the multibillion regional cable ISP built by the late Rocco B. Commisso, is keeping Rocco’s closest relatives firmly in control. The company said Aug. 24 it has appointed Catherine Commisso as Vice Chair and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Administration, elevating a longtime company figure to one of its most senior leadership roles. The company announced the move on Aug. 24 from its Mediacom Park headquarters in New York. Catherine is the mother of Chairman and CEO Giuseppe B. Commisso and Rocco’s widow. Rocco died Jan. 16, 2026, after a prolonged illness. “With profound humility, I embrace this new role inspired by the lasting legacy of my late husband, Rocco. Throughout our 50-year marriage, I was honored to stand beside him and witness the vision, determination, devotion and collaborative spirit he brought to Mediacom,” Catherine said. (More after paywall)

Mediacom Chairman and CEO Giuseppe B. Commisso and Vice Chair and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Administration Catherine Commisso