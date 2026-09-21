Trump to Create AI Force, Name AI Czar

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2026 – President Donald Trump plans to create an AI Force and appoint an artificial intelligence czar as his administration seeks to coordinate federal efforts around the rapidly developing technology.

Trump announced the plans in a social media post, saying the new AI Force would be modeled after the U.S. Space Force, which he established during his first term. He said he would announce the AI czar “in the near future,” but did not identify a candidate for the position.