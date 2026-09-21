U.S. Broadband Capex Hits $92.6B in 2025 as Fiber Fuels AI-Era Networks

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2026 - U.S. broadband providers invested $92.6 billion in communications infrastructure in 2025, a 3.4% increase over 2024 and the third-highest annual total since 2002, according to USTelecom’s 2025 Broadband Capex Report . Cumulative investment now approaches $2.3 trillion since 1996 as demand for faster, more sophisticated networks continues to grow.

The report frames 2020-2025 as the strongest sustained era of network investment on record, with average annual capex of $92 billion, surpassing previous boom periods tied to the dot‑com surge, early broadband rollout and the streaming/smartphone era.