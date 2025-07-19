CCI Systems Acquires Total Site Services

July 19, 2025 — Employee‑owned broadband solutions provider CCI Systems Inc. has acquired wireless‑infrastructure specialist Total Site Services, bolstering its tower acquisition, engineering and construction‑management portfolio.

The deal brings Total Site Services’ team and projects under CCI’s 60‑year‑old umbrella. CCI said the purchase advances its push to offer “comprehensive solutions across various sectors” as carriers and private‑network operators race to harden and densify 5G footprints.

“Joining forces with CCI Systems marks an exciting new chapter for our team at Total Site Services,” said former Total Site Services CEO Brian Horton. “We’ve built a strong foundation in the wireless industry, and this partnership allows us to scale our impact while continuing to deliver the high‑quality service our clients expect.”

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone for CCI Systems as we continue to further diversify our service offerings,” CCI Systems COO Troy Knuckles said. “We are confident that the combined strengths of CCI Systems and Total Site Services will create new opportunities for growth and success for our customers.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. CCI, based in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, provides network planning, engineering and cybersecurity support to broadband operators nationwide; TSS has delivered site‑development projects for telecom, commercial and government clients.