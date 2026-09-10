Chicago Mayor Extends Free Internet Program for Chicago Public School Students

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2026 – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, D, and Chicago Public Schools announced a one-year extension of Chicago Connected, preserving free high-speed internet service for thousands of eligible CPS students through the 2026-27 school year.

The program, launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, provides no-cost broadband access to students whose families face financial barriers to home internet. City officials said the extension is intended to ensure students can complete homework, participate in online learning, and access digital educational resources regardless of household income.

For Chicago Public Schools families, the renewed funding means eligible students will continue receiving reliable home internet throughout the upcoming academic year, allowing the program to bridge connectivity gaps well beyond its pandemic-era origins. The city said 28,000 students are expected to benefit from the program during the 2026-27 school year.

Johnson unveiled the extension during a visit to Back of the Yards College Prep, where he emphasized digital access as an educational necessity rather than a luxury. The announcement comes as speculation continues to grow over whether the first-term mayor will seek reelection in 2027, though Johnson did not address his political plans during the event.

Chicago Connected has become one of the nation's longest-running municipal broadband adoption initiatives. Unlike infrastructure-focused broadband projects, the program centers on affordability by subsidizing internet service for qualifying families after networks have already been built.

The program has had its greatest impact on Chicago’s South and West Sides. Nearly all of the 20 community areas that recorded the largest declines in household digital disconnection rates since the initiative began are located in those historically underserved neighborhoods.