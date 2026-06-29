mergers

Comcast Spinning off NBCUniversal, Sky

Analysts were split on whether that sets the stage for a merger with Charter

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Comcast Spinning off NBCUniversal, Sky
Photo of Comcast co-CEO Brian Roberts during a news conference in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, by Matt Rourke/AP

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 – Comcast is looking to separate its connectivity and media units into two separate companies, the cable operator announced Monday.

NBCUniversal will retain the company’s theme parks, studios, networks, and streaming units, and Comcast will hang on to its broadband and mobile service businesses, the company said in a release. The move comes months after Comcast already spun off some of its cable networks.

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mergers Comcast NBCUniversal Brian Roberts Charter Vikash Harlalka Craig Moffett michael angelakis Mike Cavanagh Jason Armstrong

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