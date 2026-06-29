Comcast Spinning off NBCUniversal, Sky
Analysts were split on whether that sets the stage for a merger with Charter
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 – Comcast is looking to separate its connectivity and media units into two separate companies, the cable operator announced Monday.
NBCUniversal will retain the company’s theme parks, studios, networks, and streaming units, and Comcast will hang on to its broadband and mobile service businesses, the company said in a release. The move comes months after Comcast already spun off some of its cable networks.