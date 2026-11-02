Comcast to Cut 634 Jobs at Philadelphia Headquarters
Comcast's workforce overhaul comes as the company shifts its business priorities
Kate Keith
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON Nov. 2, 2026 — Comcast is eliminating 634 jobs at its Philadelphia headquarters as the company restructures its operations, expands its use of artificial intelligence and seeks to reduce costs.
The layoffs will begin taking effect Dec. 31, according to a notice filed with Pennsylvania regulators. Comcast has already begun notifying affected employees, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday.