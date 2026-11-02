broadband

Comcast to Cut 634 Jobs at Philadelphia Headquarters

Comcast's workforce overhaul comes as the company shifts its business priorities

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Comcast to Cut 634 Jobs at Philadelphia Headquarters
Photo of Philadelphia skyline

WASHINGTON Nov. 2, 2026 — Comcast is eliminating 634 jobs at its Philadelphia headquarters as the company restructures its operations, expands its use of artificial intelligence and seeks to reduce costs.

The layoffs will begin taking effect Dec. 31, according to a notice filed with Pennsylvania regulators. Comcast has already begun notifying affected employees, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
broadband Philadelphia Comcast Pennsylvania New Jersey Washington California Jason Armstrong Michael Cavanagh NBCUniversal Sky media

Read more

Popular Tags

Rachel Goodman: Baseless Election Interference Threats from the FCC FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Jeffrey Westling: A Floppy-Disk Fund for a Broadband World BEAD NTIA ‘On Track’ for December Digital Equity Funding Round NTIA AT&T to Bring Back Customer Service Jobs to U.S. by 2027 AT&T Utah Charges Kalshi and Its Founders, Escalating Fight Over Who Can Regulate Prediction Markets Donald Trump